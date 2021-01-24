Traceability Chain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $377.00 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $377.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00063360 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004337 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003756 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003196 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,375,674 tokens. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

