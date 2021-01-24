Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $155.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.80. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $160.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.46.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

