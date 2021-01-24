Trade Token X (TIOX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

Trade Token X (CURRENCY:TIOX) traded down 70.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Trade Token X has traded 81.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trade Token X token can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trade Token X has a market cap of $1.80 million and $2.00 worth of Trade Token X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00078356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.58 or 0.00842356 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00055074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.11 or 0.04517253 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017802 BTC.

Trade Token X Profile

TIOX is a token. Trade Token X’s total supply is 223,534,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,223,647 tokens. Trade Token X’s official Twitter account is @TradeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trade Token X is trade.io . The official message board for Trade Token X is medium.com/@trade.io

According to CryptoCompare, “trade.io is a multi-asset blockchain exchange. The company’s unique offerings include 24/7 support (no long waits), low fees, a diversified portfolio, the liquidity pool – which enables users to earn interest daily – as well as an innovative crypto trading platform, with a user-friendly and flexible interface, and built with the trading community in mind. “

