TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $587.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,751,461.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total transaction of $48,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $574,809.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $64,263,315 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in TransDigm Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $70,898,000. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $576.40 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $673.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $603.20 and a 200-day moving average of $521.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

