Travala.com (AVA) One Day Volume Hits $17.89 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $83.54 million and approximately $17.89 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com token can now be bought for $1.79 or 0.00005613 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00055182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00129831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076350 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00286171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00071028 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,377.48 or 1.01297842 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,564,717 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

