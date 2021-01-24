TravelNote (TVNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $6,850.69

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. TravelNote has a market cap of $6,850.69 and approximately $2,096.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00055847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00129600 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00077203 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.35 or 0.00291368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00071663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00039749 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Coin Trading

TravelNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

