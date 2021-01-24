TRAXIA Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $170.00 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, TRAXIA has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TRAXIA token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. TRAXIA has a total market cap of $24,057.08 and $170.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00056035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00129927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00076588 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00280835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00069728 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,678.80 or 1.00314074 BTC.

TRAXIA Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 tokens. TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TRAXIA Token Trading

TRAXIA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRAXIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

