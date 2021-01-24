TrezarCoin Price Down 50.2% Over Last 7 Days (TZC)

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded 45.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. TrezarCoin has a market capitalization of $233,660.53 and $710.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrezarCoin has traded down 50.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,684.93 or 0.99657251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00025452 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.88 or 0.00752732 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.14 or 0.00329708 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00155890 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002555 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002035 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00029778 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003649 BTC.

TrezarCoin Coin Profile

TZC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 245,197,150 coins and its circulating supply is 233,197,150 coins. The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrezarCoin is trezarcoin.com

Buying and Selling TrezarCoin

TrezarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

