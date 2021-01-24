Tripio (TRIO) Hits Market Cap of $2.94 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Tripio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $755,710.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00077344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.52 or 0.00871093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00055533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.63 or 0.04478391 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018196 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio is a token. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tripio is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

