TrueDeck Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 58.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 60.9% against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $52,957.55 and $13,105.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00076532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.90 or 0.00800874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00054810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.98 or 0.04607549 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017830 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TDP is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

