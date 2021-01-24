TrueFeedBack (TFB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $285,502.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00077513 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $276.13 or 0.00868757 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00055314 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006077 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.20 or 0.04480754 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016346 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018160 BTC.
About TrueFeedBack
According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “
Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack
TrueFeedBack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
