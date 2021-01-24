TrueFlip (TFL) Price Down 18.3% Over Last Week

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $2,225.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00074323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $243.28 or 0.00755227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.64 or 0.04363698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017832 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

