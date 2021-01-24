TrueFlip Trading 26.5% Higher This Week (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $3,176.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00076953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.13 or 0.00836234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00054562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.33 or 0.04554118 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017996 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

