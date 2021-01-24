Truegame Price Up 29.2% Over Last 7 Days (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Truegame has a market cap of $86,754.95 and $5,118.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. One Truegame token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00077230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.09 or 0.00809300 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00054164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.59 or 0.04507327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018214 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

Buying and Selling Truegame

