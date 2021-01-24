TrumpCoin Trading 64% Lower This Week (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 64.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 64% lower against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $128,726.62 and approximately $17.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00035630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00121252 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001932 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00011080 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00011244 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.