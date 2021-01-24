Trust Co. of Oklahoma Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,831.72.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,932.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,762.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,624.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

