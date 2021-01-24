TrustSwap (SWAP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.09 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $45.04 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001907 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00057328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00129484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00076259 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00278837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00069558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00038899 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,009,449 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

