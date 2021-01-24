TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. TrustSwap has a market cap of $46.30 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00054946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00128359 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00076631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00280749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00070892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00040210 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,985,905 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

TrustSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

