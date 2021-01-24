Tsfg LLC Sells 489 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tsfg LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.4% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,179.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,661.64.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

