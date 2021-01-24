Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.97. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $866.98 million, a P/E ratio of 110.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $14,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter worth about $643,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 23.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter worth about $576,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

