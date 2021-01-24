TurtleCoin (TRTL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $198,576.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $198,576.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 92,783,768,530 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

