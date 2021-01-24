TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $168,714.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 92,744,969,450 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

