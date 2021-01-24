TurtleNetwork Price Down 26.2% This Week (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $516,740.79 and approximately $3,717.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010839 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

