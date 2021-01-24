Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7,274.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Twilio by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Twilio by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total transaction of $5,035,206.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $488,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,884 shares of company stock worth $63,443,211. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO opened at $392.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $398.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of -138.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Twilio’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.63.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

