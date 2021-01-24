Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,859 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $60.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,369,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,423,860. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.