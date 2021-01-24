Ubiq (UBQ) Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $8.38 million and $12,180.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,771.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.54 or 0.04241390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00435251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.65 or 0.01358607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.13 or 0.00544919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00429309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00280884 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00023666 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

