UChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $16,838.66 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One UChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UChain has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. UChain has a total market cap of $16,838.66 and $2,665.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00077194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.91 or 0.00841324 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00055196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.89 or 0.04454860 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018021 BTC.

About UChain

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official website is uchain.world . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

UChain Coin Trading

UChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.