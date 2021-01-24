Ultra Reaches Market Cap of $40.36 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Ultra has a market cap of $40.36 million and $662,537.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,266.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.44 or 0.01363064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.02 or 0.00529121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00043266 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000559 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00009372 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,510,439 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

