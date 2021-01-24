Ultra Tops One Day Volume of $681,764.00 (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $42.11 million and $681,764.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,919.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.89 or 0.01349944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.50 or 0.00543546 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00044648 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00009563 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,510,439 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars.

