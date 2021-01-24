UMA Price Up 18.4% Over Last Week (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. UMA has a market cap of $661.35 million and approximately $35.37 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can now be bought for about $11.88 or 0.00035529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded up 18.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00055515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00127063 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00074684 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00273412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00068422 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038490 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s total supply is 101,306,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,681,659 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

UMA Token Trading

UMA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

