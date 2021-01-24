UMA (UMA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $30.92 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, UMA has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One UMA token can now be purchased for $11.26 or 0.00035233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $626.71 million and $30.92 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00055254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00128918 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00076445 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00283243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00071633 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,702.58 or 1.02369932 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,305,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,681,182 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

UMA Token Trading

UMA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

