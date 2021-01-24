UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded up 77.5% against the U.S. dollar. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $34,099.59 and $58.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00035115 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002163 BTC.
- Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006766 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Rupee (RUP) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
UNICORN Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “
Buying and Selling UNICORN Token
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
