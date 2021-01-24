UNICORN Token (UNI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58.00

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $34,099.59 and approximately $58.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 77.5% higher against the US dollar. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00035115 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002163 BTC.
- Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006766 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Rupee (RUP) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
UNICORN Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “
Buying and Selling UNICORN Token
UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.