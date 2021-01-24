Unifi Protocol DAO Price Reaches $7.35 on Exchanges (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $19.90 million and $6.30 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $7.35 or 0.00023409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00120740 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,706,576 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Trading

