Unified Trust Company N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.7% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Apple by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 390,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $45,186,000 after purchasing an additional 286,949 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 634,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,898,000 after purchasing an additional 474,690 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 70,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.23.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

