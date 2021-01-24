Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded up 64.5% against the US dollar. One Uniform Fiscal Object token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniform Fiscal Object Token Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,850,751,262 tokens. The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

