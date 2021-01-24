Unify (UNIFY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17,185.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Unify has traded 43.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unify coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unify has a market cap of $29,745.63 and $17,185.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.30 or 0.00443419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000206 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Unify Profile

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

