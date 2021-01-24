UniLend (UFT) Price Tops $0.47 on Top Exchanges

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 25.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. One UniLend token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market cap of $5.07 million and $401,758.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00077683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.26 or 0.00827480 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00054734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.09 or 0.04544044 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017783 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

Buying and Selling UniLend

