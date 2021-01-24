Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.18 Billion

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $11.09 or 0.00035476 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.18 billion and $3.25 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 24.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,428,954 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.