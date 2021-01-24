United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

DIS stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a PE ratio of -108.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.59.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

