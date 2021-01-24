United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.07% of United Rentals worth $11,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI stock opened at $258.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $267.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.11.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.