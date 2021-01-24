Unitrade Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.34 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $806,893.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unitrade token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00074822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.28 or 0.00766183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00051776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.62 or 0.04400861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014989 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017802 BTC.

TRADE is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,321,029 tokens.

Unitrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

