Unitrade (TRADE) Tops One Day Volume of $1.03 Million

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, Unitrade has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Unitrade token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unitrade has a total market cap of $4.53 million and $1.03 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00074880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.38 or 0.00795510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00051591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.21 or 0.04408497 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017663 BTC.

Unitrade Token Profile

Unitrade (TRADE) is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,321,029 tokens.

Unitrade Token Trading

Unitrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

