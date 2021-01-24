Universa (UTNP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $78,492.00

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Universa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Universa has a market cap of $17.59 million and approximately $78,492.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Universa has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00076148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.47 or 0.00834666 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00054251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.13 or 0.04508456 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017991 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

UTNP is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

