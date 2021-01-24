Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLED. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get Universal Display alerts:

In related news, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $2,133,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,126,867.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $422,136.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,179,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,467 shares of company stock worth $14,295,738 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 23.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,254,000 after acquiring an additional 377,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 60.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,708,000 after purchasing an additional 526,921 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,907,000 after purchasing an additional 39,632 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Universal Display by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 20.5% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 278,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,352,000 after purchasing an additional 47,332 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display stock opened at $247.86 on Friday. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.