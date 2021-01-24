UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Tops $0.0023

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00076820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.69 or 0.00792365 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00053995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.23 or 0.04616635 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017734 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a token. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.