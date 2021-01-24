UNUS SED LEO Price Tops $1.33 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $1.33 billion and $15.55 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00004196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.56 or 0.00434170 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000207 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000276 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

