Upfiring Market Capitalization Tops $1.39 Million (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. Upfiring has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $83,271.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00064357 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004505 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003763 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars.

