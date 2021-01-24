uPlexa (UPX) Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 27.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $659,203.24 and $10,918.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,565,277,223 coins. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

uPlexa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

