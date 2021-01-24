USDJ Reaches Market Cap of $14.74 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One USDJ token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC on exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.74 million and $1.45 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00055260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00130397 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00076510 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00288969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00071500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00039434 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,718,857 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

